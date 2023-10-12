Holt 7-year-old ran over by school bus after bicycle crash

(Jace Harper)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police said a 7-year-old boy is seriously injured after he was riding his bicycle and crashed into a school bus Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to the crash at the intersection of Harding Avenue and Schippell Street on Oct. 11 at around 4 p.m.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said the 7-year-old boy from Holt was riding his bicycle along the sidewalk on Harding Avenue. The boy went into the roadway and crashed into the side of a Holt school bus as it was turning south onto Schippell Street from Harding Avenue.

The boy was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries after being run over by the rear tires.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8202.

