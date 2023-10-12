Judge delays 6 alleged fake electors court appearances

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A judge has delayed the preliminary examinations of the six accused of certifying themselves as state electors and trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The preliminary exams were pushed to Dec. 13 and Dec. 14 as defense lawyers are still working through documents.

One of the false electors scheduled for the hearing on Oct. 12, Kenneth Thompson and his lawyer did not appear in court. The judge issued a bench warrant.

Earlier this year, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel charged 16 people for participating in the alleged fake elector scheme.

Each person in this case is facing eight criminal charges and is currently facing 14 years in prison.

