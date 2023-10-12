Judge delays 6 alleged fake electors court appearances

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A judge has delayed the preliminary examinations of the six accused of certifying themselves as state electors and trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The preliminary exams were pushed to Dec. 13 and Dec. 14 as defense lawyers are still working through documents.

One of the false electors scheduled for the hearing on Oct. 12, Kenneth Thompson and his lawyer did not appear in court. The judge issued a bench warrant.

Earlier this year, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel charged 16 people for participating in the alleged fake elector scheme.

Each person in this case is facing eight criminal charges and is currently facing 14 years in prison.

Previous coverage:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase Bank in Saginaw
Police arrest man accused of robbing Saginaw bank
‘We deserve more’: UAW members react to GM’s latest contract offer
Toledo police lights
Police: Woman stabbed to death in Flint
This is a small Domino's pizza made in a Domino's Pizza shop in downtown Pittsburgh Monday,...
Domino’s is giving away free ‘emergency pizzas’ – here’s how to get yours
4 mid-Michigan dispensaries to pay hefty fines for CRA noncompliance

Latest News

Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on.
TV5 news update: Thursday afternoon, Oct. 12
Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are without power in the Fenton and Linden area.
Thousands without power in Fenton, Linden
Trick-or-Treat Halloween generic
Trick-or-treat times across mid-Michigan
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on.
TV5 news update: Thursday morning, Oct. 12