Menstrual product makers to reimburse ‘tampon tax’

Eight menstrual product makers have banded together to reimburse consumers for the sales tax...
Eight menstrual product makers have banded together to reimburse consumers for the sales tax they paid on their products.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A group of menstrual product makers have banded together to reimburse consumers for the sales tax they paid on feminine hygiene products such as tampons, pads and menstrual cups.

Shoppers still pay sales tax on menstruation products in 21 states. The Tampon Tax Coalition calls it an “unjust tax” on medical necessities.

The brands in the partnership include August, Cora, Lola, The Honey Pot, Rael, Here We Flo, Saalt and Diva.

Shoppers who bought products in-store or online from those brands can submit their receipt through tampontaxback.com.

You text a photo of your receipt, and the group said they will Venmo or Paypal you back the tax you paid within 24 hours.

Women’s health advocates have argued for years that tampons, pads and other products should be sold free of taxes.

The Tampon Tax Coalition’s founder says she wants the tax to be removed in the remaining states that levy it.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase Bank in Saginaw
Police arrest man accused of robbing Saginaw bank
‘We deserve more’: UAW members react to GM’s latest contract offer
Toledo police lights
Police: Woman stabbed to death in Flint
This is a small Domino's pizza made in a Domino's Pizza shop in downtown Pittsburgh Monday,...
Domino’s is giving away free ‘emergency pizzas’ – here’s how to get yours
4 mid-Michigan dispensaries to pay hefty fines for CRA noncompliance

Latest News

Trick-or-Treat Halloween generic
Trick-or-treat times across mid-Michigan
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates.
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates
More than 60 women have filed suit.
Doctor accused of sexually assaulting 60 women during exams
Bob Busson of Daytona Beach, Fla., bought Powerball tickets at the Curtice Carryout Monday,...
$1.765 billion Powerball jackpot goes to lucky lottery player in California
Hundreds of Swifties assembled at The Grove, which was shut down all night for the premiere of...
Hundreds of fans gather to get a glimpse of Taylor Swift at ‘Eras Tour’ movie premiere