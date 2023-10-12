Midland Co. dams on track to reopen in 2025, 2026

MIDLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been over three years since the devastating floods of 2020 caused by dam failures in Midland County.

Earlier this month the Four Lakes Task Force announced it was working with Spence Brothers on the Sanford Dam project, adding a letter will be provided soon on the permitting of the Edenville Dam.

Once the letter is approved by FEMA, the group said they would post it.

During the meeting, TV5 was told that as of now the target date for lake use at Smallwood Lake is before Memorial Day 2025 and Secord Lake is after Memorial Day 2025. Sanford Lake is before Memorial Day in 2026 and Wixom Lake is after Memorial Day 2026.

The Four Lakes Task Force noted there are still many variables in play, saying the Sanford Lake date is very dependent on the 2024 construction season.

There is also a high degree of uncertainty regarding Wixom Lake, but Secord and Smallwood Lake appear to be on track for the 2025 dates.

“There’s a fair amount of volatility that occurs in the construction schedules because you work, something gets laid behind, you go back to look at it, how you make adjustments. But these are where we are today, these are the confidence level we have in them measured in months compared to that, and then trying to factor the lake fill factor into that [...] gives you kind of a high level planning area to work through,” said Dave Kepler, Four Lakes Task Force chair.

He went on to say the project estimate is now $100 million more than it was in 2022. He said that’s because there’s a clearer price range in place, saying three of the four dams are under contract.

Kepler also stated that year-over-year construction costs increased by 15 percent.

“We clearly understand the schedule, the cost, are disappointing to folks in terms of where we are. But it changed a little bit underneath us the last several months here, last couple of years but we’re exploring all the avenues we can, continue to improve the schedule, reduce the cost. It’s a daily activity we’re working on. And then certainly, we have to have a more strategic view of how to get additional funding to offset this and we’ll keep you informed as we go,” he said.

There are more meetings coming up. The next board meeting is Oct. 30 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Swanton Memorial Center in Edenville.

The next informational session, like what was held today online, is Dec. 6 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

