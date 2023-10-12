New bill introduced would give state authority to approve wind, solar farms

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Newly introduced legislation may ease Michigan’s move toward renewable energy.

The legislation was introduced into the state House on Tuesday, Oct. 10, and it would give the Michigan Public Service Commission the authority to approve wind farms and solar farms.

Right now, those projects are decided at a local level and they’re often controversial, leading some communities to impose restrictive rules as a way to keep them out.

The House legislation would eliminate local control.

“My understanding is if a single farmer wants to allow their land to be used, the state then will make the determination if the neighbors and the whole community don’t want it. That goes for wind turbines, goes for solar farms,” said state Rep. David Martin of Davison.

Martin opposes the legislation, saying politicians want to impose their will on residents who don’t want large-scale wind and solar farms forced on them.

“It’s not an issue of they don’t want it in their backyard; they don’t want it without the local control,” he said.

Advocates of the changes believe this is a way to streamline the permitting process as we battle climate change, but Martin argues there’s a disconnect between the people who support so-called green energy and the people who have to live with the facilities that produce the energy.

“The areas that are asking for this, the people that want clean energy are usually downstate some place in let’s call it a blue area, they want green energy, that’s their agenda, that’s their goal, but where they can place them are areas that are farmland and open areas and they’re saying ‘No,’” Martin said.

The legislation would require local communities to be notified of potential projects and allow public comment, but ultimately it would be the state making the final decision.

The bill has been referred to committee.

TV5 has reached out to Democratic supporters of this legislation but has not yet been able to conduct an interview.

