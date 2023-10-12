New hard cider, wine tasting room opens in Mundy Twp.

MUNDY TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - There’s a new place to sip on some hard cider and wine in mid-Michigan.

On Thursday, Oct. 12 the Damouni Farms Apple Orchard celebrated the grand opening for its new hard cider and wine tasting room, called The Coup.

According to the business manager, Karen Aboukarroum, it gets its name from what it was before becoming the new attraction.

“It originally was a chicken coup, so that’s how we got the name of The Coup. We had this vision to have cider and wine and to do a tasting room, so we fixed this up and made it into The Coup,” Aboukarroum said.

The Coup is located on W. Reid Road in Mundy Township.

The orchard has an apple fest on Saturday, Oct. 14 starting at 11 a.m.

