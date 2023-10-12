Oke backstops Spirit to season’s first win over Flint

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit defeated the Flint Firebirds by a score of 2-1 on Wednesday, October 11th, for their third straight win.

Zayne Parekh and Dean Loukus would both earn their first goals of the season. Nathan Day started between the pipes for the Firebirds and Andrew Oke protected the crease for the Spirit, stopping 24 of 25 in the win.

Ten seconds into the game, Braden Haché would take a seat for a roughing call, giving Flint their first power play opportunity of the night. The Firebirds only managed one shot on goal during this time.

With 7:16 left in the first period, Calem Mangone would receive a tripping penalty, sending Saginaw right back to the PK. Kaden Pitre eventually took an interference penalty of his own, sending Saginaw to the powerplay after 17 seconds at four-on-four.

Aiden Young attempted to make a cross-ice pass to Matyas Sapovaliv but was intercepted by Flint’s Ethan Hay. Sapovaliv battled Hay for the puck and led a pass to Zayne Parekh. The sophomore defenseman rifled a shot past Day to score his first goal of the season and give Saginaw a 1-0 lead.

Another Flint penalty would be called on Coulson Pitre for hooking later in the period. Saginaw would take multiple shots on goal but none connected with the back of the net. This would end the first period with Saginaw leading Flint, 1-0, as well as out shooting them 12-4.

The second period would get off to a slow start with Roberto Mancini going to the penalty box for a holding call. However, Flint could not capitalize on the power play opportunity, only taking two shots on net.

With 5:53 left in the first, Mancini would go to the penalty box on a holding call, and James Guo left the game with a lower body injury moments later. PJ Forgione would soon be sent to the penalty box as well for a tripping call, giving Flint a 5-on-3. Thanks to strong penalty killing and three saves from Oke, Saginaw held Flint at bayt.

With 48.2 left in the period, Flint finally capitalized with Nic Sima in the penalty box for hooking. Nolan Dann and Marko Stojkov picked up assists on Coulson Pitre’s third goal of the season, a wrister past the glove of Oke from between the dots.

With only a second left in the second period, Flint would receive their second penalty of the night with Gavin Hayes called for boarding. The Spirit and Firebirds walked into the dressing room tied at 1-1. Flint outshot the Spirit 13-6 in the frame, and trailed 18-17 in the game.

Though the Spirit failed to convert on the Hayes penalty, Dean Loukus’ first goal of the season six minutes into the period gave them the 2-1 lead. Assisted by Sapovaliv, Loukus tapped the puck past Day from the side of the crease after an odd-man rush.

At 12:15 in the 3rd, Loukus was sent to the penalty box after receiving a four minute high sticking double-minor. With numerous shot blocks from Braden Haché and saves from Oke, the Spirit survived the penalty.

Saginaw defeated Flint 2-1 despite being outshot 23-25 for their first win of the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup series. The win also comes as their third consecutive victory.

Saginaw’s next game is Friday, October 13th, as they travel to play the Oshawa Generals. Puck drop is at 7:35pm.

