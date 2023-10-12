Pleasant evening, rain returns Friday & Saturday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Considering the clouds and showers we’ve had so far this week, today has been a welcomed change!

We’ve had plenty of sun, temperatures have been a little bit warmer than they have been lately, and we’ll keep it going this evening. Enjoy it while you can though! Clouds return overnight and Friday, and the rain eventually follows, picking up quite a bit into Friday evening and Saturday.

Even as things slow down, showers will remain possible into the weekend. For a look at your extended forecast, be sure to check out your First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

This Evening & Overnight

Temperatures will hang out in the 50s initially this evening before dropping off pretty quickly into the 40s for overnight lows. Sunset time tonight is prior to 7 PM now, at 6:58 PM.

Lows will be in the lower to middle 40s tonight. (Chris Easlick | WNEM)

Skies will remain relatively clear through the first half of the night, before clouds start increasing substantially after midnight. Winds will drop off a bit, remaining out of the east northeast around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

With today being so beautiful, the air is really dry! So while showers will be trying to push in our direction during the overnight, they may struggle to actually reach the ground for quite sometime. We’ll allow for a small chance of a shower toward the commutes and bus stops tomorrow morning, but there’s a good chance many of us get through the morning drives dry.

Friday & Saturday Rain

Rain is possible as soon as Friday morning, but at this time we don't expect it to be widespread. (Chris Easlick | WNEM)

Just like the morning hours with the dry air, rain could take awhile to show up in many places, with some, especially those farther east (Thumb, areas north of Saginaw Bay), waiting until the afternoon or even evening hours.

Rain will be picking up through Friday evening, but some may luck out initially in the evening hours. (Chris Easlick | WNEM)

We do expect rain to quickly take over into the evening hours around 7 PM and after, with Friday night and Saturday morning being the heaviest rain. If the dry air really hangs tough, there may be some lucky communities that are able to squeeze most of their high school football games in before the rain. And even those who do see rain, it’s looking like most of the area may see less than 0.10″ through 8-9 PM.

Rain will only get more widespread into Friday night and early Saturday. (Chris Easlick | WNEM)

Rain does get heavier into the night, before starting to lighten up gradually through Saturday morning, and tapering off gradually in the afternoon toward dinnertime Saturday.

Rainfall totals have trended lighter the last 24 hours or so, but we still expect a decent rain between 0.50″ to 1.50″ for most of the area, with the heaviest amounts the farther southwest you go in our viewing area, lighter to the north and east. As of Thursday evening, we have no flooding concerns.

Rainfall projections have come down slightly, but we're still likely to see some areas pick up over 1" of rain. (Chris Easlick | WNEM)

Highs on Friday will be cooler in the low to mid 50s, with highs on Saturday expected to be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Highs will be cooler on Friday. (Chris Easlick | WNEM)

Winds will be much stronger on Saturday with gusts in the 25 to 35 mile per hour range, giving us a soggy, chilly, raw kind of day to start the weekend. Wind chills may be in the 40s much of Saturday.

