Rain on the way Friday & Saturday, though a few timing updates

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re continuing to track rain for Friday and Saturday, though we are giving you the First Alert to an update in timing of this rain, particularly when the first showers arrive today but also when the rain leaves on Saturday. Despite some of these timing changes, the “main event” Friday evening through Saturday morning will still be quite soggy. If you have anything to get done outdoors, today will be the last chance of the week before this rain moves in. Additionally, if you have outdoor plans for Friday evening, you’ll still want to start thinking about an indoor back-up.

Today

As you’re off to the bus stops this morning you’ll want to have a few layers! Temperatures have fallen off significantly with clear skies and a calm wind. Houghton Lake is starting off just below freezing, which has also prompted a Frost Advisory for a few of our northern communities. Temperatures will make their way up to 57 degrees this afternoon though, a handful of degrees warmer than yesterday. The normal high temperature today is 62 degrees. We’ll have a northeast wind at 5 to 15 mph as well.

Thursday has a high of 57 degrees. (WNEM)

Tonight

The showers that arrive north of the warm front of this incoming system have been holding off a few hours compared to some of our previous forecasts. Now, the evening will be dry with showers not moving in until the middle of the night, likely closer to around 3 AM. Even then, the first showers will be isolated in coverage. Otherwise, we have overcast skies tonight.

Showers have been holding off, first arriving in the middle of tonight. (WNEM)

Lows will fall to around 46 degrees with a northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph. It won’t be as cold at Friday morning’s bus stops, but you’ll still want to have a jacket at the least!

Friday

There will be some scattered light rain around for the bus stops on Friday morning, though showers will still not completely cover our area during the AM timeframe on Friday. We’ll still have plenty of cloud cover though in between the morning showers. A midday pause is also still possible around noon.

Scattered light rain will be around for the morning bus stops. (WNEM)

The “main event” with this rain where it turns more widespread and completely steady across our entire area will be arriving around 5 PM. This rain will certainly be around for high school football so you’ll want to have all of your rain gear! While no heavy downpours or high rainfall rates are expected, it’ll still be persistently wet and showery through the evening and overnight timeframe.

Rain will be widespread in the evening. (WNEM)

Highs will also be a little bit cooler on Friday only reaching up to 53 degrees. Conditions will also start to turn breezy, with the end of the day seeing an east wind at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to over 25 mph.

Friday will be in the lower 50s. (WNEM)

Saturday

The morning half of the day will continue with steady, widespread rain and continued gusty winds from the east northeast near 30 mph. At this point, many will have picked up over 0.5″ of rain, possibly even close to 1″ by the morning hours.

Rain will be widespread still on Saturday morning. (WNEM)

With the low slightly shifting south, subsequently adjusting our timing a little bit, we could now see the widespread rain leaving a little earlier on Saturday afternoon and evening (by as much as four hours from previous forecasts). This now allows the widespread rain to leave the area closer to 6 PM. A few scattered lake-effect showers will remain into Saturday night, but the widespread steady rain will be over.

By Saturday evening a lot of the showers will be winding down. (WNEM)

Rainfall totals by Saturday evening are now closer to 1″ to 1.5″. Out of everyone, our northern counties are seeing the largest decrease in rain totals by the time the rain wraps up, now likely below 1″. Here’s a look at the updated rain map with the Tri-Cities, Thumb, Flint, and Central Michigan region still picking up the most rain.

Saturday evening will see 1-1.5" for the southern half of our area. (WNEM)

The following lake-effect showers will continue into Sunday and Monday with a persistent northeast wind. Take a look at rain chances going forward past Saturday in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.