Saginaw High students feeling left out of homecoming festivities

Local high school students are calling for more focus on their experiences at homecoming.
By Trae Harris and Hannah Mose
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:57 PM EDT
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Local high school students are calling for more focus on their experiences following homecoming.

“We’re not there yet.  There’s still Saginaw High and Arthur Hill right now and we need to be looked after,” said Saginaw High junior Julian Morris.

There has been some controversy in the wake of Saginaw High’s homecoming and tailgate festivities.

Morris said he was disappointed by a perceived lack of support and inclusion, and he feels there was too much focus on the adults at the event and not enough on the students.

“The alumni obviously had fun, but the students, my peers, felt like they were left out of the conversation and kind of left out of the activities a little bit,” Morris said.

During its meeting tonight, the school board was given a “thank you” from the Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) for taking over the planning of the tailgate, but Morris said the actual homecoming game and dance were lackluster in support.

He has concerns outside of the tailgate, and he wants the school board to step up.

“Not just for those, but for the issues that go on inside the school. The bathrooms, the lunch situation. Just to speak up about what we need,” Morris said.

Being in his junior year of high school, Morris said he would like to see more planning for school engagement that doesn’t revolve around sports.

“Sports, that’s cool and all, but we need more outside of that when it comes to the after-school activities. Clubs, student council, student committees. Just anything to get us more involved,” he said.

Moving forward, Morris said he is excited for what could become new traditions next year at Saginaw United.

“Leaving something like Saginaw High and Arthur Hill behind, there’s traditions that sort of need to be followed when coming into a new school but creating new ones is always something we’re open to,” he said.

The school board’s next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 18.

