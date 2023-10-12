Teen faces adult murder charge in slaying of Michigan election canvasser

A 15-year-old has been charged as an adult with murder in the death of a Michigan election canvasser he is accused of shooting after asking the worker for a dollar
Generic gavel picture
Generic gavel picture(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A 15-year-old has been charged as an adult with murder in the death of a Michigan election canvasser he is accused of shooting after asking the worker for a dollar.

The teen was arraigned Wednesday in district court in Lansing and ordered held without bond. Court records Thursday did not list a defense attorney for the teen, who The Associated Press is not naming due to his age.

Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane said Theodore Lawson's slaying Sunday does not appear to be connected to his political activities or beliefs. Lawson, 63, was a member of Ingham County’s Board of Canvassers and served as secretary of the county’s Democratic Party.

Lansing police have not released any details around the circumstances of the shooting, but Lansing City Council at-large candidate Trini Lopez Pehlivanoglu told the Lansing State Journal that Lawson was knocking on doors for her campaign when he was shot. He later was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Security video in the area recorded Lawson leaving a driveway as three teens were walking on the other side of the street, a police detective wrote in a court affidavit.

One of the three crossed the street toward Lawson before he and Lawson walked out of the camera's view. A short time later a gunshot was heard. The video then recorded the three teens running away.

A juvenile court officer later identified each of the teens in the video. One teen told investigators he saw the 15-year-old shoot Lawson after asking Lawson for a dollar, according to the affidavit.

The other two teens are 15 and 17. A .22-caliber handgun was recovered in the home where the 15-year-old charged with murder was found. He denied being involved in the shooting, the affidavit said.

The 15-year-old who was charged with murder also faces gun charges. A probable cause conference has been scheduled for Oct. 20.

Lansing Police Dept. Chief Ellery Sosebee said in a statement that Lawson’s murder was “senseless” and “speaks to the careless mindset of a very small section of our most violent offenders.”

“ ... too often, these acts of violence, are by youthful offenders with no value of consequence or accountability,” Sosebee wrote. “Based on the evidence gathered, the suspect’s intent was to get money from the victim in an attempted robbery. There is no evidence or information this was related to any political motive or affiliation.”

Dewane, the county prosecutor, said he opted to charge the teen as an adult due to the nature of the offense and his previous interactions with the court system.

Most Read

Chase Bank in Saginaw
Police arrest man accused of robbing Saginaw bank
‘We deserve more’: UAW members react to GM’s latest contract offer
Toledo police lights
Police: Woman stabbed to death in Flint
This is a small Domino's pizza made in a Domino's Pizza shop in downtown Pittsburgh Monday,...
Domino’s is giving away free ‘emergency pizzas’ – here’s how to get yours
4 mid-Michigan dispensaries to pay hefty fines for CRA noncompliance

Latest News

Bombing in Israel
Lions LB Alex Anzalone’s parents headed home from Israel among group of 50+ people from Florida
FILE - Lana Payne, Unifor national president speaks during a news conference, Aug. 29, 2023, in...
Canadian auto workers, GM reach tentative contract agreement, ending strike that began at midnight
Flint Water Plant
‘Document dump’ by Flint water prosecutors leads to contempt finding
FILE - A DC fast charging station manufactured by Sumitomo Electric works at Fully Charged...
Eligible electric and plug-in vehicle buyers will get US tax credits immediately in 2024
Michigan marijuana generic
Michigan man growing marijuana worth millions won’t face major charges, court says