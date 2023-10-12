Thousands without power in Fenton, Linden

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GENESEE Co., Mich. (WNEM) - Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are without power in the Fenton and Linden area.

More than 10,000 customers are without power.

The outage was reported about 9:20 a.m. on Thursday. Oct. 12.

It is unclear what caused the outage, but power is expected to be restored at 2 p.m.

Stay with TV5 for updates.

