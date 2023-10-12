Thousands without power in Fenton, Linden
GENESEE Co., Mich. (WNEM) - Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are without power in the Fenton and Linden area.
More than 10,000 customers are without power.
The outage was reported about 9:20 a.m. on Thursday. Oct. 12.
It is unclear what caused the outage, but power is expected to be restored at 2 p.m.
