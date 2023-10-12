Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023: 5 things you need to know

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Good morning mid-Michigan and happy Thursday! We are off to another chilly fall start. Here are some stories to know before you get your day started.

1. United Auto Workers are calling for 8,700 workers to walk off the job at Ford’s largest plant. Ford said the UAW called for a negotiation session Wednesday evening, asking for a new offer. Minutes later, UAW President Shawn Fain announced the move at the Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, Kentucky. The plant produces vehicles that make up one-sixth of Ford’s overall revenue.

2. Grand Blanc school board member Amy Facchinello is facing a preliminary exam Thursday in the alleged fake electors’ scheme in the 2020 presidential election. She, along with 15 other defendants, pleaded not guilty to several felony counts and is accused of attempting to overturn election results.

3. Mott Community College is hosting a college fair night. Fifty colleges and universities will be on hand to talk about programs and other opportunities. It runs from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday with a financial aid workshop from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Both events will be at the Ballenger Field House.

4. Dow Gardens is warning visitors about fake events online claiming to be its annual Christmas Walk. The business is reminding visitors there is no admission for the event. The annual Christmas Walk will take place Thursday through Saturday, during the first two full weeks of December.

5. It is flu shot season and you can get your free shot today at the East Side Soup Kitchen in Saginaw. The shots will be administered by pharmacists from Walmart, and they are available for anyone who wants one. You can stop by to get your shot from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

