UAW strike could expand even more on Friday

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) – The United Auto Workers (UAW) strike against the Big Three keeps getting bigger and by Friday afternoon, Oct. 13, there could be more workers walking off the job.

On Wednesday, Oct. 11, UAW President Shawn Fain and his negotiating team met with Ford executives for roughly 10 minutes. After the meeting, Fain reportedly said, “You’ve lost the Kentucky truck plant.”

Fain said in a statement that the union has waited long enough “but Ford hasn’t gotten the message” to bargain for a fair contract. He went on to say, “If they can’t understand after four weeks, shutting down this extremely profitable plant will help them understand it.”

Ford’s Kentucky truck plant makes heavy-duty F-Series pickup trucks along with large Ford and Lincoln SUVs.

“You know we came here today to get another offer from Ford. Unfortunately, this offer was the exact same offer they gave us two weeks ago. In our position, they’re not taking it serious. We’ve been very patient working with the company on this. At the end of the day, they have not met expectations, they’re not even coming to the table on it, so at this point, we had to take action,” Fain said.

In a statement, Ford called the strike expansion “grossly irresponsible” but said it wasn’t surprising, given the UAW leadership’s statements that it wanted to keep Detroit automakers hobbled with “industrial chaos.”

A Ford executive said the union set up a meeting at the company’s headquarters Wednesday afternoon where Fain asked if the company had another offer. High-ranking Ford executives responded that they are working on possibly bringing electric vehicle battery plants into the UAW national contract, essentially making them unionized, but they didn’t have a significantly different economic offer.

The executive went on to say that Fain was told the company put a strong offer on the table, but there wasn’t a lot of room to increase it and keep it affordable for the business.

Fain is scheduled to address his membership Friday morning, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. on Facebook.

