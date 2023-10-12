The weather in 2023 influenced the fall foliage this year

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Around mid October fall color starts to reach peak in Michigan. The variation of where and when peak color arrives is always different year to year. The factors that drive the leaves to change vary and make peak color hard to predict. Scientists have learned leaves change based on the leaf pigment, length of night and the weather.

Leaves appear a green color through much of the year because of a chemical in the leaves called chlorophyll. Chlorophyll allows the plant to use sunlight and create sugar for food. As autumn arrives, chlorophyll production slows down and stops causing the leaves to turn to different colors based on the pigment of carotenoids (yellow, orange) or anthocyanin (red) present.

The length of night is another constant process scientist can track when studying the change of foliage. As the daylight starts to become smaller, the nights become longer. In September and October daylight lost each day reaches a peak of nearly 3 minutes each day. Also, the sun angle is lower compared to the summer and that affects the sugar process in the leaves.

The weather is a big driver on fall color as it affects the arrival of peak color, but also how vivid or brilliant the colors will be. When looking at the forecast to go and see the colors, it is not just current conditions that affect the leaves, but the weather in the spring and summer. Temperatures and moisture are the elements of the forecast to watch.

Temperatures of cool nights help to bring on the color, but warm, sunny afternoons support a bright color display. Also with the longer nights, typically overnight temperatures are cooler allowing the colors to emerge. Soil moisture is important to watch because the trees need to drink water too. If there are dry stretches that stress the trees, it bothers and delays the onset of colors.

October 12 Fall Foliage Map shows a lot of color variation in the Upper Peninsula and starting to move south. (WNEM)

Looking at the weather for 2023 and how it has affected the fall foliage, there are a few main factors. In May, Michigan went nearly three weeks without rain. Though that seems long ago, that has delayed the arrival of fall color this season. The Upper Peninsula did not reach peak color until mid October, besides the western half of the peninsula. Another reason why fall color was affected in Michigan this year was the warm start to October. Temperatures were nearly 15 degrees above average and that will dull the colors some.

Other locations that experience fall colors do not have to consider the affect of the Great Lakes like Michigan has to. The lake affect the fall color onset due to temperature. Typically the water is able to hold onto some heat from the summer, and the warmth surrounding lakeshore counties sees a slower arrival some years. The Great Lakes tend to insulate the state. In 2023, the warm lake water made the turn over of fall color slower. Peak color was achieved easier inland because the temperatures were able to drop more at night and affect sugar productions. Locations near the lakes did not reach peak color until the second and third week of the month because the water did not cool as quickly and the sugars in the leaves could not breakdown as easily.

Great Lakes water temperatures are slowly cooling to the 50s in mid October. (WNEM)

Looking at the fall color forecast for the rest of the month shows the Upper Peninsula ending peak color and turning to the leaf drop season. Due to the affect of the lakes, lakeshore locations still have some peak color left for the middle of the month. The lower peninsula will start to see more colors appearing with a cooler forecast. Mid-Michigan is expected to see high and peak colors toward the middle and later parts of October. Already some colors are starting to appear, though the colors are not as vivid as other years due to the dry conditions in the spring.

Fall colors are hard to forecast, but with the current conditions the next week look to bring more colors into the Lower Peninsula and getting the rakes ready above the bridge. (WNEM)

