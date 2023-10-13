2023 trick-or-treat times across mid-Michigan
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - WNEM-TV5 has compiled the following list for trick-or-treating times across mid-Michigan for Halloween of 2023.
Alma: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Auburn: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Au Gres: Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.
Bad Axe: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.
Bangor Township: 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
Bay City: No designated trick-or-treat times
Bay Port: Oct. 31 from 5-7:30 p.m.
Beaverton: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Birch Run: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
Breckenridge: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Bridgeport Township: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
Brown City: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
Burton: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
Caro: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Carrollton Township: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Caseville: Oct 31 from 5-7 p.m.
Cass City: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.
Chesaning: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Clare: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Clayton Township: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Clio: Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.
Coleman: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Columbiaville: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
Croswell: Oct 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Davison: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Deckerville: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
Durand: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Elkton: Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m.
Essexville: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Fairgrove: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Fairhaven Township: Oct. 31 from 5-7:30 p.m.
Farwell: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
Fenton: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Fenton Township: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Flint: Oct. 31 from 4:30-7 p.m.
Flint Township: Oct. 31 from 4-7 p.m.
Flushing: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Forest Township: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Frankenmuth: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Gladwin: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Genesee Township: Oct 31 from 5:30-8 p.m.
Goodrich: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Grand Blanc: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Grand Blanc Township: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Hadley Township: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Hampton Township: No designated trick-or-treat times
Harbor Beach: Oct. 31 from 5-6:30 p.m.
Harrison: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Hemlock: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Houghton Lake: Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.
Imlay City: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Ithaca: Oct. 31 from 5:30- 7:30 p.m.
Kawkawlin Township: No designated trick-or-treat times
Lapeer: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Lennon: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Linden: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Marlette: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.
Mayville: Oct. 31 from 6-7 p.m.
Merrill: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
Metamora Township: Oct. 31 from 6-7 p.m.
Midland: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Millington: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Monitor Township: No designated trick-or-treat times
Montrose: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Montrose Township: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Mt. Morris: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Mt. Morris Township: Oct. 31 5-8 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
North Branch: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Oscoda: Oct. 31, no designated times
Otisville: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Otter Lake: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Owosso: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Pigeon: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.
Pinconning: Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.
Port Austin: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.
Prescott: Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.
Reese: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Richfield Township: No designated trick-or-treat times
Richland Township: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Roscommon Township: No designated trick-or-treat times
Saginaw: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Saginaw Township: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Sandusky: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
Sanford: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Sebewaing: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
Shepherd: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Standish: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
St. Charles: Oct. 31 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis: Oct. 30 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Swartz Creek: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Tawas: Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.
Taymouth Township: Oct. 31 from 5-7:30 p.m.
Thomas Township: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Tittabawassee Township: Oct. 31 5-8 p.m.
Ubly: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.
Unionville: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
Vassar: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Vienna Township: Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.
West Branch: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Zilwaukee: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Did we miss your community’s trick-or-treat time? Email us at wnem-digital@gray.tv.
To ensure the safety of all children who will trick or treat on Halloween, officials in cities all over mid-Michigan are advising trick-or-treaters to exercise the following safety precautions: Wear bright-colored clothing that fits properly Don’t wear anything that prevents you from hearing clearly Don’t wear anything that blocks your vision Trick-or-treat with an adult or group of friends Trick-or-treat only in familiar neighborhoods Plan your trick-or-treat route ahead of time and pick streets that are well lit Tell your family on which streets you will be trick-or-treating Carry a flashlight Cross only at the corners. Never cross the street between parked cars or in the middle of the block Never enter a stranger’s home, even if invited Don’t eat treats until you show them to your parents.
