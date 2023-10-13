Boxer Claressa Shields, basketball player Natalie Schneider win Sportswoman of the Year awards

Boxer Claressa Shields and basketball player Natalie Schneider won the Sportswoman of the Year awards at the Women’s Sports Foundation’s annual dinner
Claressa Shields
Claressa Shields(WNEM)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Boxer Claressa Shields and basketball player Natalie Schneider won the Sportswoman of the Year awards at the Women’s Sports Foundation’s annual dinner.

Shields, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, won in the individual category, while Schneider, a three-time Paralympic medalist, won in the team event at the Salute to Women in Sports on Thursday night.

Billie Jean King and nearly 1,000 attendees celebrated the 50th anniversary of equal prize money at the U.S. Open and her victory over Bobby Riggs in the “Battle of the Sexes” match in 1973. Julie Foudy and LaChina Robinson hosted the 49th annual event at Cipriani Wall Street.

“We must always challenge and strive to change the status quo,” King said. “I am encouraged to see this year’s honorees who are breaking records, eliminating barriers and empowering future generations to keep playing.”

Stacey Allaster, the first female tournament director at the U.S. Open and former CEO of the WTA, received the Billie Jean King Leadership Award.

Rosalie Fish was honored with the Wilma Rudolph Courage Award. Fish, a long-distance runner at the University of Washington, is a member of the Cowlitz tribe. She advocates for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.

The Champions for Equality Award went to Jon Patricof and Jonathan Soros. They are the co-founders of Athletes Unlimited, which provides professional women’s sports opportunities in basketball, softball, volleyball and lacrosse.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Most Read

Two people died after a crash in Buena Vista Township.
Head-on crash in Buena Vista kills 2
Local high school students are calling for more focus on their experiences following homecoming.
Saginaw High students feeling left out of homecoming festivities
Officers are on the scene of a “critical incident” unfolding in Glendorado Township, a few...
5 drug task force officers and a man hurt in gunbattle at home in rural Minnesota
4 mid-Michigan dispensaries to pay hefty fines for CRA noncompliance
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates.
Social Security benefits will increase by 3.2% in 2024 as inflation moderates

Latest News

Bombing in Israel
Lions LB Alex Anzalone’s parents headed home from Israel among group of 50+ people from Florida
FILE - Lana Payne, Unifor national president speaks during a news conference, Aug. 29, 2023, in...
Canadian auto workers, GM reach tentative contract agreement, ending strike that began at midnight
Flint Water Plant
‘Document dump’ by Flint water prosecutors leads to contempt finding
FILE - A DC fast charging station manufactured by Sumitomo Electric works at Fully Charged...
Eligible electric and plug-in vehicle buyers will get US tax credits immediately in 2024