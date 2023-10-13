Cardiac arrest survivors reunite with healthcare heroes

Hurley Medical Center in Flint and SaveMIHeart celebrated cardiac arrest survivors and the team that saved their lives.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Survivors told their stories as they were reunited with the co-workers, family, EMS clinicians, and other healthcare heroes that kept them alive.

“We need to recognize all of the work that goes into resuscitating a cardiac arrest survivor,” said Ryan Reece, assistance professor of emergency medicine at UM Hurley Medical Center. “It isn’t one person’s actions. It’s a coordinated effort among multiple different people.”

The warning signs ahead of cardiac arrest include sweating profusely for no reason, crushing chest pain, chest pressure, difficulty breathing, and a change of color. If this happens, call 911 and let someone know.

