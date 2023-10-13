Documentary on local paranormal investigation to premiere at Temple Theatre

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A local paranormal investigator and filmmaker is bringing a sequel to one of his popular films to the Temple Theatre for one night only.

On Nov. 17, Steve Shippy’s “A Haunting on Brockway Street 2″ is premiering at the Temple Theatre at 9 p.m.

Shippy is a paranormal investigator and filmmaker who grew up in a small town near Saginaw in the “creepy house on the corner.” In that house, he said he experienced a severe haunting, witnessed several apparitions, and learned the previous homeowners were murdered.

The story became a local legend, but the alleged hauntings never stopped so Shippy and his family moved away. The experience stayed with him throughout his life, so he worked with other paranormal experts to develop ways to understand the hauntings, how to confront the entities, and expel them from the home or bring them peace to end the haunting.

Not long after, families and victims of other alleged hauntings began to contact Shippy to investigate their cases.

He began to document his work on film and has produced 10 documentaries, including “A Haunting on Brockway Street,” “A Haunting on Dice Road,” and “A Haunting on Hamilton Street.” In these documentaries, Shippy investigates the alleged haunted locations to discover the truth and hopefully bring closure to residents who live in small towns like his.

Tickets for “A Haunting on Brockway Street 2″ are $29 individually and will be available for purchase on Oct. 25 starting at 10 a.m.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. on Nov. 17 and the showing is set to start at 9 p.m.

For more information, head to The Temple Theatre’s website.

