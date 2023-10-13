Expert analyzes Fain’s UAW negotiation strategy

On Friday, it was announced the strike isn’t expanding for now, but UAW President Shawn Fain has promised to keep the Big Three guessing.
By James Felton and Hannah Mose
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
“Regardless of where we stand on the merits of the strike and what it means for the auto industry, I can objectively say that Shawn Fain has control over the negotiating process,” said John Grether, professor of practice in the School of Management at Kettering University.

He believes UAW President Shawn Fain is conducting a master class in negotiating with the Big Three automakers.

“He set the expectations for what the UAW wanted well in advance, took complete control of the process by refusing to do the little handshake ceremonies at the beginning, set it up as he was going to make the rules – it was not going to be a collaborative process – and then he’s managed the optics. He is ahead of this in every way,” Grether.

Fain went against his pattern of announcing new strike targets on a Friday, instead expanding the strike earlier this week at a Ford plant in Kentucky. During his Facebook address to the membership, he warned the Big Three that additional walkouts could happen at any time.

Grether said Fain is bolstered by public support for the strike, and more importantly, strong backing from the UAW rank and file that see Fain as a different kind of president.

“In the past, it was always the union leadership that was quite capable of getting their nest feathered at the expense of the workers during contract negotiations. And Shawn Fain is leading from the front lines, and I think that is…I don’t know if it’s masterful. I think it’s certainly caught the Big Three off guard,” Grether said.

