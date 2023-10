SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Week 8 of the high school football season is here! We are expecting cool, fall conditions with a fall rain too. Be prepared for a lot of wet conditions with muddy fields by this evening. The Friday Night Lights game of the week is Beaverton @ Gladwin!

Game of the Week: Beaverton @ Gladwin (WNEM)

Traverse City West @ Bay City Central (WNEM)

Montrose @ Nouvel (WNEM)

Ogemaw Heights @ Standish Sterling (WNEM)

John Glenn @ Freeland (WNEM)

Ovid-Elsie @ Mt. Morris (WNEM)

Davison @ Grand Blanc (WNEM)

Flint Powers @ Saginaw Heritage (WNEM)

Swan Valley @ Birch Run (WNEM)

Linden @ Goodrich (WNEM)

Lapeer @ Midland (WNEM)

