Friday, Oct. 13, 2023: 5 things you need to know

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Good morning mid-Michigan.! We finally made it to Friday! We hope your day is off to an amazing start. Here are five stories you should know about for today and the weekend.

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain plans to announce whether the union will expand its strike against the Detroit ‘Big Three’ on Friday. He surprised many after ordering a walkout at Ford’s plant in Kentucky Wednesday night. “The announcement was done to light a fire under Ford,” Fain said. According to Fain, the company refused to bargain for almost seven weeks. He’s scheduled to go live on Facebook around 10 a.m. Friday.

The accused fake electors appeared in court Thursday, including Grand Blanc school board member Amy Facchinello. The legal proceedings for six of them were pushed back to December by a district court judge in Lansing. Many of the defense lawyers cited a wide swath of evidence that their teams would need to sort through.

The Four Lakes Task Force restoration project for Midland and Gladwin counties will cost $100 million more than last year’s estimate of $250 million. The money is going toward the Secord, Smallwood, Edenville, and Sanford dams, as well as the Secord, Smallwood, Sanford, and Wixom lakes.

Scarecrow Fest is back this month in Frankenmuth. There will be scarecrow displays, a pumpkin catapult, pumpkin bowling, and pumpkin painting. For a full schedule, go to the hotlinks section.

Saturday, Saginaw will experience a partial solar eclipse and Hoyt Library is offering the chance to see it! Saturday morning from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the library is setting up an Observation Station featuring a solar telescope and even sun oculars. This event is free and open to the public.

