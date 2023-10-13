Game of the Week preview, week 8: Gladwin Flying G’s

GLADWIN, Mich. (WNEM) – The eighth TV5 Game of the Week is kicking off tomorrow with Beaverton taking on Gladwin.

The Flying G’s are the current leaders of the Jack Pine Conference (JPC) with a perfect 5-0 conference record. If Gladwin is able to protect their home field against the Beavers, they’ll secure the JPC for a third straight season.

The Flying G’s are coming off their first loss since October of 2021, losing to Pontiac Notre Dame Prep. Gladwin isn’t used to losing and the hunger for having a bounce-back win is what the guys are feeling heading into Friday’s game against Beaverton.

“We were on the highest of highs before we lost that game,” said Braden Ritchie, a Gladwin senior and running back/linebacker for the team. “That was kind of, it was the top and we’re coming down and we need to bring it right back up.”

Head Coach Marc Jarstfer said Friday night’s game will be massive.

“This is a massive game with JPC implications and the fact if Beaverton wins, it’s likely a 3-way split of the JPC title. So, our guys understand the situation of that and it’s nice to be able to follow it up with a big-time game so hopefully there’s no letdown,” he said.

TV5 will be live on Friday night, Oct. 13 at Gladwin High School.

