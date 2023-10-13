Game of the Week preview, week 8: Gladwin Flying G’s

The eighth TV5 Game of the Week is kicking off tomorrow with Beaverton taking on Gladwin.
By Mark Pearson and Hannah Mose
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADWIN, Mich. (WNEM) – The eighth TV5 Game of the Week is kicking off tomorrow with Beaverton taking on Gladwin.

The Flying G’s are the current leaders of the Jack Pine Conference (JPC) with a perfect 5-0 conference record. If Gladwin is able to protect their home field against the Beavers, they’ll secure the JPC for a third straight season.

The Flying G’s are coming off their first loss since October of 2021, losing to Pontiac Notre Dame Prep. Gladwin isn’t used to losing and the hunger for having a bounce-back win is what the guys are feeling heading into Friday’s game against Beaverton.

“We were on the highest of highs before we lost that game,” said Braden Ritchie, a Gladwin senior and running back/linebacker for the team. “That was kind of, it was the top and we’re coming down and we need to bring it right back up.”

Head Coach Marc Jarstfer said Friday night’s game will be massive.

“This is a massive game with JPC implications and the fact if Beaverton wins, it’s likely a 3-way split of the JPC title. So, our guys understand the situation of that and it’s nice to be able to follow it up with a big-time game so hopefully there’s no letdown,” he said.

TV5 will be live on Friday night, Oct. 13 at Gladwin High School.

Read next:
Crime Stoppers receives $75K grant to enhance public safety
Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County has received a $75,000 grant to enhance public...
Head-on crash in Buena Vista kills 2
Two people died after a crash in Buena Vista Township.
New hard cider, wine tasting room opens in Mundy Twp.
There’s a new place to sip on some hard cider and wine in mid-Michigan.
Midland Co. dams on track to reopen in 2025, 2026
It’s been over three years since the devastating floods of 2020 caused by dam failures in...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase Bank in Saginaw
Police arrest man accused of robbing Saginaw bank
‘We deserve more’: UAW members react to GM’s latest contract offer
Toledo police lights
Police: Woman stabbed to death in Flint
Local high school students are calling for more focus on their experiences following homecoming.
Saginaw High students feeling left out of homecoming festivities
Two people died after a crash in Buena Vista Township.
Head-on crash in Buena Vista kills 2

Latest News

The eighth TV5 Game of the Week is kicking off tomorrow with Beaverton taking on Gladwin.
Game of the Week preview, week 8: Gladwin Flying G’s
Our week eight Game of the Week features Gladwin hosting Beaverton. Today, we focus in on the...
Game of the Week preview, week 8: Beaverton Beavers
Game of the Week preview, week 8: Beaverton Beavers
Beaverton football
Game of the Week preview, week 8: Beaverton Beavers