HOV lanes coming to Michigan; work on I-75 starting soon

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Michigan is creating its first high occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes, and the first project will require lane closures on a portion of I-75.

“They’ve been a transportation management tool in congested areas for many years in other states and we just received legislation and will moving forward to open it up,” said Mark Dubay, senior project manager for the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

Starting Monday, Oct. 16, you can expect daily lane closures on northbound and southbound I-75 in Oakland County. MDOT contract crews will begin work to place required pavement markings and signs for HOV lanes.

“A high occupancy vehicle lane for anyone that’s not familiar with it is a preferential lane during hours of operations that gets to be used by vehicles that have two or more people in them. It also includes motorcycles, transit vehicles, and first responders and emergency vehicles,” Dubay explained.

The HOV lanes will be a first for Michigan. It’s MDOT’s way of continuing their commitment to modernizing Michigan’s high-volume freeways.

The lane closures will be done in segments and during daylight hours.

“It’s a high-volume roadway. Not just local commuter traffic but commercial traffic, people using I-75 to go to northern Michigan. And as part of the overall reconstruction and modernization, MDOT really looked at tools that we could efficiently manage traffic within the corridor, and this is one of them,” Dubay said.

The I-75 HOV lanes will use the left lane in each direction on I-75 between 12 Mile Road and South Boulevard. They will operate as HOV lanes during peak travel times: 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Friday. During those times, vehicles must have at least two human occupants to legally use the lanes.

“It can guarantee travel times for people that are willing to carpool through the corridor, then also has a positive impact on the general-purpose lanes as well because we’ll be reducing the number of vehicles on the roadway and taking them out of the general-purpose lanes,” Dubay said.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of October.

State and local police will monitor the safe movement of vehicles in the HOV lanes to ensure drivers have the proper number of occupants. Tickets will be issued to violators.

