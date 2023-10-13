HOV lanes coming to Michigan; work on I-75 starting soon

Michigan is creating its first high occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes, and the first project will require lane closures on a portion of I-75.
By La'Nita Brooks and Hannah Mose
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Michigan is creating its first high occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes, and the first project will require lane closures on a portion of I-75.

“They’ve been a transportation management tool in congested areas for many years in other states and we just received legislation and will moving forward to open it up,” said Mark Dubay, senior project manager for the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

Starting Monday, Oct. 16, you can expect daily lane closures on northbound and southbound I-75 in Oakland County. MDOT contract crews will begin work to place required pavement markings and signs for HOV lanes.

“A high occupancy vehicle lane for anyone that’s not familiar with it is a preferential lane during hours of operations that gets to be used by vehicles that have two or more people in them. It also includes motorcycles, transit vehicles, and first responders and emergency vehicles,” Dubay explained.

The HOV lanes will be a first for Michigan. It’s MDOT’s way of continuing their commitment to modernizing Michigan’s high-volume freeways.

The lane closures will be done in segments and during daylight hours.

“It’s a high-volume roadway. Not just local commuter traffic but commercial traffic, people using I-75 to go to northern Michigan. And as part of the overall reconstruction and modernization, MDOT really looked at tools that we could efficiently manage traffic within the corridor, and this is one of them,” Dubay said.

The I-75 HOV lanes will use the left lane in each direction on I-75 between 12 Mile Road and South Boulevard. They will operate as HOV lanes during peak travel times: 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Friday. During those times, vehicles must have at least two human occupants to legally use the lanes.

“It can guarantee travel times for people that are willing to carpool through the corridor, then also has a positive impact on the general-purpose lanes as well because we’ll be reducing the number of vehicles on the roadway and taking them out of the general-purpose lanes,” Dubay said.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of October.

State and local police will monitor the safe movement of vehicles in the HOV lanes to ensure drivers have the proper number of occupants. Tickets will be issued to violators.

Read next:
Head-on crash in Buena Vista kills 2
Two people died after a crash in Buena Vista Township.
New hard cider, wine tasting room opens in Mundy Twp.
There’s a new place to sip on some hard cider and wine in mid-Michigan.
UAW strike could expand even more on Friday
The UAW said the Kentucky Truck Plant is joining the strike after Ford refused to make headway...
Game of the Week preview, week 8: Gladwin Flying G’s
Gladwin football

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase Bank in Saginaw
Police arrest man accused of robbing Saginaw bank
‘We deserve more’: UAW members react to GM’s latest contract offer
Toledo police lights
Police: Woman stabbed to death in Flint
Local high school students are calling for more focus on their experiences following homecoming.
Saginaw High students feeling left out of homecoming festivities
Two people died after a crash in Buena Vista Township.
Head-on crash in Buena Vista kills 2

Latest News

Michigan is creating its first high occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes, and the first project will...
HOV lanes coming to Michigan; work on I-75 starting soon
Gladwin football
Game of the Week preview, week 8: Gladwin Flying G’s
The eighth TV5 Game of the Week is kicking off tomorrow with Beaverton taking on Gladwin.
Game of the Week preview, week 8: Gladwin Flying G’s
Isabella Co. Administration Building temporarily closed for asbestos testing