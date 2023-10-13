Howling Haunted Trails of Fenton raising funds for local animal shelter

The Howling Haunted Trail in Fenton kicks off Friday, Oct. 13.
By Lauren Piesko
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s Friday the 13th! Also known as opening night for the Howling Haunted Trails in Fenton.

The annual mid-Michigan attraction runs for three weekends in October. While visitors are building up their courage for the trails, they can enjoy Halloween tunes, food trucks, drinks, tarot card readings, and more. The best part? All proceeds from tickets go towards helping a local nonprofit in the area.

Adopt-a-Pet of Fenton is bringing back the popular Halloween event for its spookiest fundraiser yet.

“It just keeps growing and getting better,” said Sloane Sevens, event coordinator. “Last year, we were rated one of the top 10 scariest haunts, so be prepared to be scared.”

Adopt-a-Pet’s “Howling Haunted Trails” is located on N. Fenton Road, across from SkipperBud’s.

To buy tickets ahead of time, click here.

