Isabella Co. Administration Building temporarily closed for asbestos testing

ISABELLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) – The Isabella County Administration Building has been temporarily closed while it is being tested for potential airborne concentrations of asbestos.

Nicole Frost, the Isabella County Administrator, announced that the County Administration Building was having maintenance done to its HVAC system on Thursday, Oct. 12 and a necessary sampling was done to test for the existence of asbestos.

Frost said they were notified Thursday morning that there was a potential risk of airborne concentrations of asbestos in the building, adding it was recommended the building be evacuated until more testing could be done to determine the level of risk.

According to Frost, all occupants exited the building, and the building will remain closed to employees and the public until further notice.

The testing was anticipated to be finished Thursday afternoon, Frost said, adding the Administration Team will notify employees once the air quality test results are back.

If you require any services from the Isabella County Administration Building during this time, call 989-317-4053.

