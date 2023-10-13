‘It’s all about solidarity’: UAW members react to Fain’s latest announcement

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) – On Friday, Oct. 13, United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain did not expand the strike, breaking a pattern of announcing new strike targets against the Big Three on Fridays.

His statements came almost four weeks after the union began its walkouts against the Detroit automakers on Sept. 15.

The strikes started with one assembly plant from each company before it added 38 parts warehouses at General Motors (GM) and Stellantis, and then one assembly factory each from Ford and GM.

The UAW then made a surprise move on Wednesday, Oct. 11 escalating the strikes by adding a Ford plant in Kentucky.

The union president made it clear on Friday more of his members could walk at any time.

In Burton, people who are already on strike talked to TV5′s James Felton about Fain’s latest move.

“I just want us to be out here, stay strong. And when we go back, to be more comfortable under a fair contract,” said Angela Brooks-Avery, UAW Local 651 member.

Brooks-Avery fully supports Fain.

“He’s a strong president. We got a good, strong, UAW president. He ain’t all about games, that’s the way it is. He’s all about standing up for his people. You know, that’s the way I feel about it,” Brooks-Avery said. “I like him, I really do like him. He’s a good, strong, president. And he’s all about, ‘Hey, when I want to bring my people back, I want my people to work for what they deserve.’”

During Fain’s Facebook announcement on Friday, he implored his non-striking members to join those already on the picket lines on Saturday, Oct. 14 as a show of support.

“I think that’s great. It’s all about solidarity, it’s all unity,” Brooks-Avery said. “Everybody should be together, all stick together. Everybody should come out and picket on the days that they’re not. I think it’s a good idea.”

Brooks-Avery said even if they’re out here until January or beyond, it’s worth it to get the fair contract they say they deserve.

Fain said the union is still bargaining hard with GM and Stellantis, but he criticized Ford who said Thursday, Oct. 12 that it had reached the limit of how much money it will spend to settle the strike.

