‘It’s a guessing game’: Thomas Twp. resident frustrated by ongoing construction

THOMAS TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A homeowner said construction near Hemlock Semiconductor is boxing him in, making it difficult for him to get to and from his home.

“Don’t sweep us under the rug. Listen to us. Do something about it. Respond,” said Thomas Township resident Greg Tyra.

Tyra said he is at his wit’s end as he deals with construction trying to get to his house.

“You can’t plan on getting out of the driveway, you don’t know what route to take to get home if the intersection is going to be blocked off,” he said.

Workers are putting curbs in at Gleaner and Geddes Roads for a lift station being built for Hemlock Semiconductor.

Tyra said a path for him to get home was blocked, so he took the only path that was available Wednesday night, and that path led to trouble.

“Got a trespass for driving through DuPont’s property just to get to my house,” he said.

After driving through that lot, Tyra said he got a knock on his door from township police giving him a trespassing citation.

“It’s a guessing game when I come home from work on which road I take to get home,” Tyra said. “Where are the barricades going to be?”

Now, the whole situation has Tyra feeling like the township is stabbing him in the back.

“I pay my tax dollars. I should be able to come and go as I please. Not, how somebody else wants me too,” he said.

Thomas Township manager Russ Taylor said there is good news for residents in the area.

“The good news is that the project, in terms of being any sort of interruption to in and out traffic, is getting very close to the point of being wrapped up,” he said.

Taylor said he understands the residents’ frustrations but asks for patience as they work finishing up this last leg of work.

“After a construction project goes for so many months, any homeowner would start to get a little anxious for it to get wrapped up, including myself, and so we’re pushing hard on the contractor to get things buttoned up so that we can stop interrupting traffic flow,” Taylor said.

Township officials are hoping much of the construction that is blocking Gleaner and Geddes Roads will be done by next week.

