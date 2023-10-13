Mt. Pleasant man sentenced to 30 years for aggravated sexual abuse

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – A Mt. Pleasant man was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison on charges of aggravated sexual abuse involving a minor.

On Friday, Oct. 13, U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison announced that 39-year-old Jason Morris Pego of Mt. Pleasant was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison on charges of aggravated sexual abuse.

Ison said Pego pleaded guilty to the charges on June 28 and he was sentenced on Oct. 12.

Court records state in 2016 or 2017, Pego sexually abused a 7-year-old who was in his care, taking photos of the victim during his sexual assaults and keeping them on his phone. Court records also state Pego told the victim and the victim’s siblings he would hurt them and their family if they told anyone about the assaults.

The assaults happened on the Isabella Reservation in Mt. Pleasant.

“The deplorable acts committed by this defendant justify the 30-year sentence imposed in this case,” Ison said. “My office is dedicated to protecting our tribal communities from sexual violence, especially our children, and ensuring that the perpetrators of these horrific crimes are held accountable.”

Cheyvoryea Gibson, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan, said protecting children from predators in a top priority of the FBI.

“While the harm Mr. Pego is alleged to have inflicted cannot be undone, our hope is that the sentencing brings a sense of justice to the victim and their family,” Gibson said.

Ison said the case was investigated by the Saginaw Chippewa Police Department and the FBI, adding the FBI investigates the most serious crimes in Indian Country, including child sexual and physical abuse.

If you would like to report a tip to the FBI, call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip to http://tips.fbi.gov.

