Rain continues overnight, breezy with showers tomorrow.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A rainy afternoon turns to a rainy evening on this Friday with off-and-on rain likely remaining in place through the overnight period and into early tomorrow morning. Parts of the area are likely averaging between a quarter and a half inch of rainfall thus far with another quarter to a half inch of rainfall yet to go by the time this ‘main show’ of rain ends tomorrow.

As time progresses this evening, expect winds to pick up gradually. By 11 p.m., gusts should be averaging 15-25 mph, a range that should hold through the overnight period, through tomorrow morning, and through much of the day Saturday. A few gusts closer to the 30 mph mark will be possible.

Tv5 First Alert Friday Evening Forecast (WNEM)

Temperatures cool off into the middle 40s for most of the area tonight as clouds and rain moving through prevent us from cooling off much further. Remember, clouds act as a blanket at night -- keeping us just a bit warmer than we otherwise would be without them.

Tomorrow, temperatures will make a very slow climb into the lower-middle 50s. It’s possible for a few areas in northern Mid-Michigan to be stuck in the upper 40s for a vast majority of the day before cooling back off Saturday night. Those low temperatures Saturday night by the way, only falling down a few more degrees into the lower 40s.

Off-and-on rain is likely to remain in place for much of the early and middle morning hours before slowly beginning to make it’s way out of the area late Saturday morning through middle Saturday afternoon. Eventually, after the ‘main-show’ rain exits the area, lake effect showers off of Lake Huron make an appearance for the rest of the weekend. Expect passing lake-effect rain showers for much of the area on Saturday and Sunday.

