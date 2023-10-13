Reward offered for information on 18-year-old’s murder

FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in an 18-year-old’s murder.

Alex Madrano, 18, was shot to death inside a residence in the 3600 block of Aurora Court in Flint Township on July 5, 2022. It happened about 11 p.m.

The suspect, or suspects, fired multiple rounds into the home, Crime Stoppers said.

Madrano was killed and another teenager was injured.

If you have any information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

