Turning soggy Friday & Saturday as rain moves in

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Rainfall has been moving in through the course of this morning and will continue to pass over Mid-Michigan as the day progresses. Showers will be more intermittent during the daytime, though by the evening and overnight it will be completely widespread and steady across our area. Conditions will begin improving on Saturday afternoon and on Sunday, but until then you’ll want your rain gear as you head out the door! Additionally, if you have any plans for this evening, especially outdoor events that are rain dependent, you’ll need to make an indoor contingency plan.

Today

Scattered rain has had some decent coverage so far this morning! You’ll want to bring the rain gear with you for the bus stops, and you can always check in on our Interactive Radar before you embark on your morning commute to see if it’s raining yet at your destination.

Rain will be more intermittent through the daylight hours so some areas may wait a little longer to see their first showers, or rain won’t be too persistent! Owosso and Flint have been lining up to have some of the longer stretches of dry weather today before the bulk of the rain moves in this evening. One thing to note on all rain seen today and this evening: it will be lighter/steadier, this isn’t expected to be a torrential downpouring rain bringing flooding issues.

Rain will be more intermittent during the day Friday. (WNEM)

By this evening though, especially at 7 PM at kickoff for Friday Night Lights, the “main show” of this rain will be getting going. The Game of the Week is Beaverton @ Gladwin, get ready for a great matchup on a rain-soaked field! Click here for more Friday Night Lights game forecasts!

Kick off for Friday Night Lights will be soggy this evening. (WNEM)

Highs today will reach up to around 53 degrees with an east wind at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20+ mph. Wind speeds will increase as the day goes on, and those high temperatures will only be about 6 degrees warmer than where we start this morning.

Highs Friday will be around 53 degrees. (WNEM)

Tonight

The most complete, widespread rain will be here for the evening and overnight hours leading to the overnight being the soggiest stretch in the forecast. Like the daytime though, this rain will be steady, but it will essentially be non-stop during the overnight hours.

Rain will be most widespread at night. (WNEM)

Lows will fall to around 48 degrees with an east northeast wind at 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. Our lakeshore communities will see the strongest wind gusts as they’ll be coming directly off of Lake Huron, picking up a decent fetch as the wind travels along the water.

Weekend Outlook

Saturday morning will begin rainfall still ongoing, but with the low’s track continuing to shift a little farther south, this will allow the widespread rain to come to an end a bit earlier in the afternoon compared to previous forecasts. With the morning rain though, it will remain on the lighter side.

Saturday morning will continue to have showers around. (WNEM)

The afternoon will see the rain clearing from the north first, but it will take our southern communities like Flint about 4 hours longer than our northern counties to see the rain leaving. By the evening timeframe, northeast winds will only just bring isolated lake-effect rain showers off of Lake Huron. This will continue into Saturday night.

By the evening Saturday, showers will be more isolated. (WNEM)

Rain totals by Saturday evening will come in around 0.5″ to 1.5″ with the highest totals being south and west, while the lowest totals will be north and east. This is due to the most consistent rain being southwest like we’ve already seen on Friday morning.

By Saturday evening, we'll have picked up 0.5" to 1.5" of rain. (WNEM)

Highs will reach up to 52 degrees on Saturday but wind chills will stay in the 40s because of the stronger northeast wind. It will hold speeds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts going up to 30 mph. Lows will fall to 44 degrees on Saturday night.

Saturday will be closer to 52 degrees. (WNEM)

Sunday will have a high temperature of 53 degrees with a continued northeast wind at 10 to 15 mph, but still gusting to 30 mph. Wind chills will also stay in the 40s during the day.

Sunday will have highs around 53. (WNEM)

Lake-effect showers will also continue Sunday, primarily just for the Thumb though as the wind continues right off of the water. For a look past Sunday though, take a look at the full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.