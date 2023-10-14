Fall like Saturday with rain chances and wind

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saturday will feel quite autumn like across Mid-Michigan as a storm system continues to pivot through the Great Lakes bringing rain chances, clouds, cool air and wind. So far this morning the wind has been picking up just a little bit but overall remains mostly tame, which will be the case through the first half of the day. Our winds should increase in intensity through the later afternoon and evening hours.

Expect northeasterly wind gusts of 15-25 mph through the afternoon, evening, overnight and much of tomorrow. A few gusts will likely reach into the 30-35 mph range. Folks along the coast of Lake Huron and the Saginaw Bay can expect stronger gusts during this time, more so on the order of 30-40 mph, possibly a few isolated gusts up to 45 mph.

Additionally, with this wind being a strong and long-lived northeasterly wind, we should see impacts on the Bay and the big lake tonight through tomorrow in the form of gales (winds >35 kts) and thus high waves of 5-8ft, possibly up to 10ft out over open water. For folks who live along the lake shores and the shore of the bay: expect active waters and high winds tonight and Sunday. A few waterspouts may also be possible this afternoon and evening through tomorrow on and near the Bay.

TV5 First Alert Saturday Forecast (WNEM)

Rain will also remain possible for much of the morning hours, eventually slowly ending during the early afternoon. Folks in northern Mid-Michigan may make it much of the day without much activity, but the Tri-Cities, Thumb and Flint-Lapeer areas may see off and on showers all morning through early afternoon. During the afternoon our storm system begins to pivot out of the area, turning winds more northerly with time introducing lake effect shower chances for Mid-Michigan. Unlike our more typical Lake Effect (from Lake Michigan), Lake Huron will be responsible for these showers.

These lake effect, hit & miss showers should begin to pick up during the evening tonight and tomorrow.

Temperatures should slowly warm into the lower and middle 50s today, remaining stuck there all day long. Winds may introduce a very minor wind chill effect this evening as winds pick up, making it feel more like the upper 40s. Temperatures will cool off overnight into the lower-middle 40s -- remaining just a little warmer due to the blanket of clouds remaining overhead tonight.

