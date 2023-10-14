Fans, students brave weather for Heritage homecoming game

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Football fans around mid-Michigan were braving the cold and the wet weather on Friday night to support their teams on the field.

“We’re going 42-0,” one Saginaw Heritage fan predicted.

Students and fans filled the Hawks’ bleachers for Heritage High School’s homecoming game on Friday night ready to support them rain or shine.

The weather was the last thing on their minds.

“I’m not really planning on staying dry or warm. I’m just here. Go Hawks!” said Jackson Mason.

Mason was there to support his brother, the starting quarterback for Heritage High School.

The boys’ mom, Sherry Mason, was in the stands watching her son with her umbrella. She had a simple but effective plan.

“Just dress really warm. Bundle up,” she said.

Jodi Castillo agreed as she prepared to fight the rain while watching her godson.

“We stopped and got some ponchos, and we got some hand warmers, multiple layers,” she said.

But for the players, ponchos and hand warmers aren’t an option. That’s why JV player Devitrion Santos had to get creative out on the field.

“I always have a hoodie on over pads ‘cause I don’t like being cold, and when I’m cold I can’t really do much,” he said.

Luckily for Heritage’s JV team, they won on Friday, amping up spirits at Heritage High.

“Hey, we got a great football team. I believe in these guys. We’re going to get it done tonight. Coach G, let’s go, Hawks, baby!” a Heritage fan said.

The Heritage varsity team beat Flint Powers Friday night with a final score of 6 to 41.

