Local VA medical center celebrates survivors of domestic violence

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and an event on Friday celebrated those who have recovered or are trying to recover.

A load of resources were made available at the Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center in Saginaw to help those in abusive relationships.

Kim Sawatzki, the coordinator for the Intimate Partner Violence Assistance program, said domestic violence disproportionately affects veterans, particularly women. The VA wants to make sure that victims know there are services available to them, including people who are recovering, like Sawatzki, who will help them find the support needed to break the cycle of violence in their lives.

“People have many, many reasons why they don’t want to leave,” Sawatzki explained. “They have children, they have pets, they have fiscal constraints. What about the church? What about my family? They need to know where those resources are, where they’re safe and they can come talk anonymously. They can have an escape plan or a safety plan. They can know where resources are to support them so that when they’re ready, or even when they’re not, they know how to stay safe while they stay.”

She said veterans connected with the VA health system can speak to their patient-care team for help.

If you’re a veteran not connected to the VA, call them at 1-800-698-2411.

