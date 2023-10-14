Police: 75-year-old woman seriously injured in crash

GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – A passenger suffered from serious injuries after being involved in a two-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon.

On Friday, Oct. 13 at 1:06 p.m., Grand Blanc Township police officers and firefighters were dispatched to a crash at East Hill Road and I-475, according to the Grand Blanc Township Police Department.

Police said the initial investigation indicates a GMC pickup driven by a 39-year-old Houghton Lake man was traveling eastbound on East Hill Road and a Starcraft bus belonging to The Oaks of Woodfield was being driven by a 64-year-old Ortonville man and carrying a 75-year-old woman and another employee.

According to police, the bus was exiting northbound I-475 and making a left turn to go westbound on East Hill Road when the crash occurred.

The 64-year-old driver of the bus and the other employee were uninjured, but the 75-year-old passenger suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital, police said.

Police said the intersection where the crash occurred is controlled by a traffic signal and investigators are working to determine who was at fault.

According to police, alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the crash.

If you witnessed this crash occur, call the Grand Blanc Township Police at 810-424-2611.

