Police officer runs Chicago Marathon while wearing full uniform, 30-pounds of tactical gear

Chicago Police Officer James Mendoza ran a marathon, all 26.2 miles, in 30 pounds of tactical gear. (Source: WLS, X-SUSAN ALEGRIA, @SOUTHERNCROSSGALLERIES, COURTESY: DEAN J. TATOOLES, CHICAGO POLICE MEMORIAL FOUNDATIONBANK OF AMERICA, CNN)
By Christian Piekos, WLS
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHICAGO (WLS) - Running the Chicago Marathon is a major feat that requires months of training.

But how about running those 26.2 miles with 30 pounds of tactical gear?

That’s exactly what Chicago Police Officer James Mendoza did to raise money for his brothers and sisters in blue.

Nearly 50,000 runners from around the world took over city streets last weekend for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

Chicago attorney and adventure photographer Dean Tatooles spotted Mendoza in the midst of all the runners while he was taking photographs.

“I was like this a guy is a beast,” Tatooles said.

According to Tatooles, he even gave Mendoza a little pep talk as he trotted by.

“I ran up next to him and gave him a pat on the back,” Tatooles said.

Officer Mendoza didn’t want to talk about his incredible feat on camera,

But the police department said Mendoza served in the Navy and is an avid runner. He completed the marathon to support the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation which financially supports the families of fallen officers.

Mendoza also ran to highlight Chicago’s first responders.

Phil Cline with the foundation said Mendoza and 80 others running the marathon helped raise more than $160,000 for the nonprofit.

“You’ve got to keep moving forward. He showed us that not only can you do that on the street as a policeman, but he did it as an athlete,” Cline said.

