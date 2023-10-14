Safe driving tips for active deer season

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) – Drivers should be on the lookout as more deer are hitting the roads around this time of year.

Authorities said last year, nearly one-third of Michigan’s crashes between cars and deer happened in October and November, adding there were nearly 60,000 crashes involving deer last year. That number has gone up since 2020.

Some windows of time are more dangerous than others. The riskiest time to drive is between 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

While it’s best to stay alert and look out for deer, there are a few things to keep in mind if one jumps in front of you:

Do not swerve. Trying to avoid a deer could cause you to lose control of the vehicle or create a more serious crash.

Hit the brakes and stay in your lane.

Hold the steering wheel with both hands and try to stop safely with control.

