Celebrating fall at Frankenmuth’s Scarecrow Fest

Plenty to see and do in Little Bavaria for the annual Scarecrow Fest.
By Elisse Ramey and Lauren Piesko
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - A fall festival offering plenty of family fun filled the cool air with excitement in Frankenmuth over the weekend.

Scarecrow Fest in Little Bavaria features scarecrow displays, pumpkins, dogs in costume and more throughout downtown.

“We’re here for a girls’ trip, and we came out last year and we caught the dog show, so we’re doing it again this year the same weekend,” Jessica Manzanares said. “We just like to shop and go to Bronner’s—the whole shebang,”

The boost in business is something is a huge plus for local storeowners. David Ekseth, manager of Charlin’s Book Nook, said it’s his favorite time of the year.

“Business has been excellent. We’ve had lots of kids, lots of dogs, lots of people. We’ve got the catapult, pumpkin-flinger right outside our front door, and we’re super excited about it. We got lots of people coming in and lots of pumpkin guts all over the place, so, we’re just blessed to be here today,” Ekseth said.

You can participate in Scarecrow Fest by heading to the River Place Shops for trick-or-treating and family-friendly entertainment and activities next weekend, too. Learn more about the festivities here.

