Central Michigan hangs on to beat Akron on Homecoming

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It was Homecoming Night for the Chippewas as Central Michigan hosted Akron hoping to bounce back after last week’s disappointing loss to Buffalo.

CMU called on their kicker Tristan Mattson multiple times in the 1st half of this game to kick through some windy conditions. The first two that he tried did not go through but he managed to kick a school record 58-yard field goal in the final minute of the 1st half to tie the game 3-3 before halftime.

“When I first committed here I knew it was 55 yards I think? 56, and I was excited,” said Tristan Mattson.

Coming out of halftime, CMU’s defense set the tone. Akron on their first drive of the 2nd half looks to throw it over the middle. The ball is tipped by Kyle Moretti and intercepted by the Redshirt Freshman Marcus Badgett. Akron may have had two interceptions on CMU but the Chippewas matched Akron with two interceptions of their own.

“They’re playing with confidence and they’re not letting a bad play carry over and you’re seeing that. You know, so what? Tear off the rear-view mirror and let’s go win the next one, and they’ve been doing that and it’s great to see,” said CMU head coach, Jim McElwain.

Off of that interception, Jase Bauer would punch it in from 5 yards out to get CMU’s first touchdown of the day to go up 10-3.

On their next drive, the Chippewas would give it to Myles Bailey from 2 yards out and he’s in for the touchdown for CMU to go up by two scores.

The Zips would bring it within 7 points in the 4th quarter with a touchdown of their own, but in the end CMU remains undefeated at Kelly/Shorts Stadium and gets the win on Homecoming 17-10.

“Winning at home is really big for us, especially when it’s Homecoming. It’s big, we have a lot of graduates who come back to watch us play today so I mean winning at home, it’s amazing,” said CMU safety, Trey Jones, who had 1 interception and a sack in the game.

The Chippewas are now 4-3 coming off of this win and are in 2nd place in the MAC-West just behind Toledo. They’ll be hitting the road for a MAC-West matchup against the Ball State Cardinals. Kickoff for that game is next Saturday at 3:30.

