Cool today with Lake Huron-lake-effect showers for the Thumb

By Kyle Gillett
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Its a cool start to your Sunday morning as temperatures are ranging from the upper 30s to the middle 40s for much of the area, and even several readings near 50 in the Thumbs (thanks Lake Huron!). We wont make it very far once again today, remaining in the lower and middle 50s this afternoon.

Winds will be breezy again today but only to around 20-25 mph, and not the 30-35 mph gusts we saw yesterday. At times, much like this morning, these winds will offer a brief wind chill effect making it feel a few degrees cooler. Winds will be mostly from the north and north-northwest today.

Rain showers will be possible *mostly for the Thumb* as lake effect activity continues today, and thanks to those northern winds, most of that activity stays anchored in the Thumb. Late this afternoon - early evening the rest of Mid-Michigan will have a brief chance of non-lake-effect showers but only light showers are expected.

Temperatures once again reach the upper 30s-upper 40s across Mid-Michigan tonight depending on location. Expect upper 30s-lower 40s up north, upper 40s-near 50 for the Thumb lake shore communities and lower-middle 40s in between. Mostly cloudy skies remain in place with a small chance for a few light showers in the Thumb.

Tomorrow will feel somewhat similar to today as temperatures again only climb into the lower and middle 50s with continued cloudy skies, for at least the first half of the day. We might be able to squeeze in some sunshine later in the afternoon-the evening before the sun sets. A few more lake effect showers will also be possible in the Thumb.

