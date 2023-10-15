Corunna claims Flint Metro League Championship with win over Fenton

By Cole Martens
Updated: 2 hours ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - On a special Saturday high school football game, Fenton and Corunna meet to determine who the best team is in the Flint Metro League.

Fenton came in the champs of the Stripes division. As Corunna was champs of the Stars division. Both team 5-0 on conference play.

1st quarter, Corunna up 7-0, Jaden Edington finds a hole and gets some great blocks. He would meet a pack of tigers at the 5 and looked at the drive. He pushes them in for a 28-yard touchdown.

later in the quarter, Fenton has to punt from their own endzone, causing a short one for Parker Isham to pick up and he has a lot of green in front of him. Follows his blocks and in for the score. Also, covert on a 2-point try to make it 22-0.

Late in the 1st half, Fenton’s Noah Dotson looks down field and finds Ben Triola in the endzone for a 9-yard touchdown.

But it was all Cavaliers in this one as they win it 57-7.

Corunna moves to 8-0 on the season. Fenton falls to 6-2.

