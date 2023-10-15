Detroit Red Wings earn first win of the season in home opener over the Tampa Bay Lightning

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Hockeytown was rocking during the Red Wings home opening 6-4 win over Tampa Bay and fellow Michigander Alex DeBrincat impressed in his homecoming tallying two goals.

“You always want to have a good start,” said DeBrincat I think it’s something that goes through your mind but I think at the beginning of the year, you just want to do things right, do the little things right and hopefully the puck bounces your way and first games have been going good for us so gotta keep that going.”

“Still not a perfect game. Our offense was going but we made some mistakes,” said Dylan Larkin, “I think the biggest factor tonight was we stayed out of the box and that was huge for us. I think we were the better team five-on-five.”

Detroit will now go back on the road. The Red Wings will be in Columbus on Monday.

