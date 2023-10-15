Michigan remains unbeaten in dominate victory over Indiana

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The second ranked Wolverines hosting Indiana this afternoon in Ann Arbor.

Michigan looking to improve their record to 7-0 this season.

Down seven in the second quarter but they respond, it’s Blake Corum punching it in for the touchdown. It’s tied at seven a piece.

They start to roll, on the doorstep again, J.J. McCarthy finds Roman Wilson for the score, the Wolverines take the lead 14-7.

They’d start to pour it on, the give is to Blake Corum again, he’s in for the touchdown, it was 21-7 at the half.

Michigan wouldn’t let up! J.J. McCarthy out of the pocket, he directs traffic and then fires it to Colston Loveland. He makes the catch and look at the big fella go, he gets into the endzone for a 54 yard touchdown, it’s 28-7.

Still the third quarter, McCarthy again, this time with the quick pass out to Semaj Morgan, looks to be stopped but look at the strength, breaks the tackle and is in for the score.

As Michigan runs away in this one, defeating Indiana, 52-7.

“We’re not out here trying to prove anything to anyone but ourselves so those 52-7 games back-to-back but we still have a lot to work on, we still have a lot to learn from this game so we’re just always trying to get better and focus on the next step and stay in the present moment.” said J.J. McCarthy

“Guys are playing for each other. Prepare for each other. Fight for each other and go out there and win for each other. They work together and win together.” said Jim Harbaugh

