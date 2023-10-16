Animal overpopulation crisis at Midland Co. shelter’s front door

MIDLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A national trend has made its way to mid-Michigan and the Humane Society of Midland County said it’s never seen it before.

The shelter has hit capacity and it’s forcing the organization to make tough decisions.

“There’s a national crisis of overpopulation of animals. The shelters are full and animals are not getting adopted,” said Beth Wellman, the shelter’s director.

Wellman said the crisis is at her front door. She spoke with TV5 alongside Jackie, who Wellman said is a friendly dog that is great with kids.

Jackie has been at the shelter since April.

Jackie, a dog who has been at the Human Society of Midland County since April. (WNEM)

“Our animals are sitting here exceptionally longer, especially large breed dogs, that ever have before,” said Wellman. “And the amount of surrenders, strays, and request for assistance is just astronomical, like nothing we’ve seen in the 12 years that we’ve been here.”

Wellman said Empty the Shelter events usually reduce the dog count there, but that wasn’t the case this year.

“We barely snuck by with having enough space to continue operations and not have us have to close intake. We’ve never closed intake to Midland County residents of adoptable pets,” she explained. “We’ve never said, ‘No, we can’t take your stray, or your pet you can no longer keep.’ And we were very close just a few days ago.”

Wellman also said the Humane Society of Midland County, which is operated solely on donations, has seen a big drop in both cash and animal supply offerings.

Wellman wants animal owners to get their pets spayed and neutered, along with doing their best to keep their animals at home. She understands people can fall on hard times and her organization is here to help, but she said it would be great if these animals found a new place to call home.

“Seeing the animals get adopted into those homes that are going to keep them forever, and not for just a few weeks, is why we continue on the way that we have been for the last 13 years,” Wellman said.

October is Pitbull Awareness Month. Wellman said bully breeds, and any other dog that has been in the shelter for more than a few weeks, will have no adoption fees for the rest of the month.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.