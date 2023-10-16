Ashman Street closed due to utility work

By Emily Brown
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Starting Monday, Oct. 16, the city of Midland said utility work will have Ashman Steet closed to through traffic.

The utility work is a part of the Grove Park Changing Places restroom project.

Ashman Street will be closed to through traffic from Union Street to E. Grove street, the city said, adding traffic will be detoured using Union Street, Gordon Street, and Grove Street.

You will still be able to access the businesses within the closed areas, the city asks you use caution while in the construction zone.

Ashman Street is expected to reopen by the end of the day on Wednesday, Oct. 18. The city said if weather, or any other factors, delay the timeline, work will be scheduled for Monday, Oct. 23 through Wednesday, Oct. 25.

For more information, contact the city’s engineering department at 989-837-3348.

