City seeking funds to beautify riverfront botanical garden

Support is needed to help Bay City receive funding for beautifying a riverfront botanical garden.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
The organization Bay City in Bloom wants to transform the Kantzler Arboretum near the County Community Center into a universally accessible space.

The organization is trying to raise $50,000 by Dec. 11; if it does, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation will award a matching grant.

The renovations would include a boardwalk, accessible pathways, shaded seating, amenities, and additional spaces for plantings.

Currently, the project has raised $2,000.

