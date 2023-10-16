Dry Tuesday, remaining cool

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Rinse and repeat. That’s been the trend with many of our days recently!

We’ve had occasional rain showers, especially early Saturday and later in the day Sunday, but much of the time has been spent under mostly cloudy skies and temperatures that crashed to the 50s after a much above average start to the month.

Although a big temperature swing isn’t likely, the next few days at least look dry. And while clouds are tough to get rid of this time of year, we’ll at least have a chance to see some partial sunshine the next few days.

This Evening & Overnight

Clouds are clearing rapidly in the northwest half of the TV5 viewing area tonight, and that has been getting closer to the Tri-Cities and Thumb region, unfortunately just as the sun is getting ready to go down tonight. This clearing process may continue into the late evening hours, but one thing we tend to see this time of year is clouds will fill back in with our lake influences, or we have a chance for fog to develop.

That process is not guaranteed, but based on what we’re seeing this afternoon, a more conservative cloud forecast seems to be the way to go into the morning hours. We would rather have a busted forecast that brings more sun, than a busted forecast that brings less sun than expected.

Lows on tonight are expected to be 30s and 40s. (Chris Easlick | WNEM)

Temperatures through the evening will be a mix of 40s and 50s, with likely a mix of 30s and 40s by tomorrow morning. If we can keep clouds at bay, more 30s seem possible. If clouds hang tough, likely more 40s. Winds will be light, turning to more of a northwesterly direction overnight.

Tuesday

With a more conservative cloud forecast for tonight, we think it’s appropriate to lean on the mostly cloudy side of things for Tuesday. The sun may not be a complete stranger, but clouds don’t appear to be going away entirely.

Highs on Wednesday are expected to be in the 50s. (Chris Easlick | WNEM)

With that, highs in the middle 50s seem like the most likely range, with a chance to be warmer if we happen to luck into more sunshine. Winds will be light on Tuesday, starting northwesterly, and turning to more of a westerly and west southwesterly direction into the evening hours.

Dry weather is expected into Tuesday night, with partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows on Tuesday night will settle in the 30s and 40s once again.

