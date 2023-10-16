A few rain showers possible overnight

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Rain showers have been moving through Mid-Michigan this evening but those shores are moving out of the area as of 10pm. Expect those showers to continue their departure, leading to a mostly dry overnight period for most of the area. And by most of the area, I mean everyone but the Thumb. Continued lake effect showers are likely to remain in place for the Thumb tonight and tomorrow morning. Thankfully showers should be hit and miss and mostly light.

Temperatures tonight won’t cool off much more than where we sit currently, which is the middle-upper 40s.

Tomorrow we make a run into the middle 50s for high temperatures. Expect mostly cloudy sky conditions through the day. A few light showers will be possible again in the Thumb. Winds will calm some Monday evening as well.

