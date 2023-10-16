Flint man convicted of criminal sexual conduct with minor

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint man could face up to six years behind bars after a jury convicted him of criminal sexual conduct.

Jamieson Woolard, 45, was found guilty on three counts for crimes occurring in November and December of 2021 that involved someone between the ages of 13 and 16.

According to the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office, Woolard had been convicted in 2009 of attempted criminal sexual conduct in the second degree with a person age 13 or younger.

The office reports the incidents were revealed after a friend of the victim told the victim’s mother that Woolard was on the Michigan Sex Offender Registry.

Woolard faces sentencing as a habitual offender.

